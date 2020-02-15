Public Art Commission seeking artists
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission is seeking artists to create work for 12 existing bus shelters throughout the city. The deadline to submit is noon March 27. Those selected will be paid $1,000 each.
Recognizing the need to improve the experience of the transit system, the commission is seeking art that contributes to the aesthetic appeal of the shelters and the riders’ experience.
The commission will present a workshop for interested makers 6-7 p.m. March 4 in the Daniel R. Beerman Training Room on the second floor of the Clark Campbell Transportation Center, 100 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Commission members will discuss the bus shelter art project and help artists develop ideas.
Guidelines and more information are at www.cityofws.org/1267/Public-Art-Commission.
Artist Endia Beal completes book
Endia Beal, an internationally recognized artist who lives in Winston-Salem, has completed work on a book, “Performance Review.”
The book is 9.5-by-12 inches, hardcover, 128 pages and contains 60 color images. “Performance Review” brings together work from first-hand experiences that highlight the realities and challenges for women of color in the corporate workplace.
Beal’s widely published videos and photographic series, including “Am I What You’re Looking For?” “Office Scene,” “Can I Touch It?” and “9 to 5” are presented in a book sequence that highlights the ambitions, challenges and negotiations that women of color navigate within the workplace.
Beal grew up in Winston-Salem and received a master’s degree from Yale University. She recently resigned as director of the Gibbs Gallery at Winston-Salem State University.
For more about the book, and to pre-order, $50, visit www.minormattersbooks.com/products/performance-review-by-endia-beal.
Writers group sponsoring play competition
Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its ninth annual 10-Minute Play competition for residents of North Carolina and students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina.
The deadline for submissions is March 1. Winners will be announced by April 15.
Winston-Salem Writers is again partnering with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to appoint directors, hold auditions and conduct rehearsals for the winning plays. The plays will be performed June 5-6 at Hanesbrand Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.
For submission details, visit www.wswriters.org and click on the Contest link.
The competition fee is $10, free for members of Winston-Salem Writers.
Salem College personnel, organizations honored
Salem College art organizations and personnel have received awards recently.
The Salem College Chapter of the Music Teachers National Association presented at the state and national level. On Nov. 2, three graduate students presented “Music Learning Theory: Understanding the Principles of Audiation and How It Influences Our Teaching” at the N.C. Music Teachers Association at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. On Jan. 11, three graduate students presented at the Music Teachers National Association National Collegiate Chapters Piano Pedagogy Symposium at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Their presentations included “Reframing the ‘How’ in Teaching How to Play the Piano”, and “Music Learning Theory: Understanding the Principles of Audiation and How It Influences Our Teaching.”
The Salem Chapter is composed of students in the Master of Music in Performance and Pedagogy with an Emphasis in Injury Preventive Keyboard Technique under the direction of Barbara Lister-Sink.
Andrea Arévola, a graduate piano student in the Master of Music in Performance and Pedagogy program, was a featured performer and teacher in several concerts in Peru in October. At the IV Piano Festival of the Higher Institute of Public Music “Leandro Alvina Miranda” in Cusco, Peru, Arévola gave a master class, a workshop on the Lister-Sink Method, and performed as with the National Symphony Orchestra.
