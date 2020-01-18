Sawtooth announces staffing changes
Sawtooth School for Visual Art has announced staffing changes.
Megan Hobbs has been named the data and development manager. Hobbs joins Sawtooth from Eugene, Oregon, where she worked with two performing arts nonprofits: The Shedd Institute and Ballet Fantastique. She has a bachelor’s degree in music with a minor in creative writing from Valdosta (Georgia) State University.
Ali Kapps was promoted to director of Youth Programs. She previously served as the interim director of Youth Programs and assistant director of Youth Programs.
Jerotich Yegon has been named to the position of registrar. Yegon is from Nairobi, Kenya, and recently became a U.S. citizen. She has a bachelor’s degree from Moi University in Kenya, a diploma in sales and marketing management from Kenya Institute of Management, and recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree (concentration in voice) from Salem College.
Sawtooth, 251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem, provides classes for beginners to experienced artists in all media and aims to include all populations. For information, call 336-723-7395 fax, email info@sawtooth.org or visit www.sawtooth.org.
Medley, Hutchinson join staff at Arts Council
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has announced staffing changes.
Jordan C. Medley has joined the staff as manager of grants and support services. Medley will manage the Arts Council’s grant programs and cultivate relationships with and develop support services for individual artists and arts organizations.
Medley is a graduate of UNC School of the Arts where he received a bacholor’s degree in contemporary dance. Since attending UNCSA, Medley has been a North Carolina based dancer and choreographer. He has a dance company, Medley of Moves, and has performed, choreographed and premiered work at High Point University, Dance Project, Wake Forest Dance Festival, and musical theater productions.
Kyndal Hutchinson has joined the staff as patron services and gallery support associate.
Hutchinson attended Appalachian State University where she worked in technical theater and stage management and developing skills in photography with portraiture, automotive, and outdoor scenery. She also worked as the social media coordinator for the University’s Visual Arts Department, and was a lead gallery associate at Smith Gallery on the Boone campus.
She graduated from Appalachian in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Art and Visual Culture with a concentration in Art Management, and a minor in Nonprofit Management.
