‘Gem’ to be screened online for London festival
“Gem,” a film by Nathan Ross Freeman, a Winston-Salem playwright, screenwriter and artistic director of Authoring Action, was selected for online screening during the London Lift-Off Film Festival last week. It was one of 31 feature films officially selected for Lift-Off Laurels.
The film stars Phillip Lynch and Suzy McCalley. Freeman wrote and directed it.
Homestead Hills hosting writing competition
Homestead Hills, a senior living community, is accepting applicants for its annual Silver Pen Writing Competition. The competition will award three local high school seniors with scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500.
The essay topic is “Discuss an accomplishment, event or realization that sparked a period of personal growth and a new understanding of yourself or others.” Participants are required to submit an essay with a minimum of 1,000 words, application form and transcript.
The winners will be honored at a dinner celebration where they meet the judges. The winners will participate in a special ceremony where they are awarded their scholarship money, a framed certificate and an engraved silver pen with their name.
Entries must be received by Feb. 14. The complete rules, eligibility and submission information are at www.silverpen-slc.com.
