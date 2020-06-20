UNCSA student film about serial killer gets funding
Desiree Winns, a student at UNC School of the Arts, is among eight N.C. filmmakers who will receive project funding this year from the Filmed in NC fund.
Winns’ short narrative, “Serial Sisters,” is about a wannabe comedian who is trained by her mother to become a serial killer.
The Filmed in NC fund is an initiative of the Cucalorus Film Foundation and the N.C. Film Office with support from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. It was launched in 2015 to increase independent production and to support the work of emerging artists with a special focus on supporting projects directed by black and Latinx filmmakers.
The fund has distributed more than $50,000 to support original and singular films by artists working in North Carolina.
The eight projects were chosen from a record-breaking number (130) of submissions by a panel of Cucalorus alumni including Trailblazer studio’s Eric Johnson and Sabrina Jeffcoat, founder of the Royal African Company, Ltd.
The complete list of 2020 Filmed in NC award winners is at www.cucalorus.org/programs/filmedinnc.
Students have until July 10
to enter SECCA art showcase
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art is seeking to shine a light on the diversity of artistic talent, dedication and vision in the Class of 2020. The art center is seeking work by graduating art students — from high school to graduate school — for its first virtual “SECCA Student Showcase.”
For graduating art students, the spring semester usually features showcases and senior thesis exhibitions, but most of these have been canceled because of the COVID-19 social restrictions. Although some have been rescheduled, many students won’t have the opportunity to see their artwork displayed in public.
SECCA’s show is open to graduating high school, BFA, and MFRA students in art and design fields.
The deadline to submit work for consideration is July 10.
The artist whose work wins the Best In Show distinction from the jury will receive $500. The artist whose work wins the People’s Choice award will get $100.
To enter the show, visit www.secca.org/studentshowcase. Follow on Instagram @SECCAcontempart or contact SECCA Director of Programs and Audience Engagement Alex Brown at alexander.brown@ncdcr.gov.
