Friends of Central Library seeking book donations
The Friends of Central Library is seeking donations of books and other media for their Nov. 15-17 book sale.
The group needs gently used books, DVDs, CD’s and other media in good condition. Of special interest are history and military books, biographies, literary classics, N.C. and regional titles, children’s books and current text books.
All donations benefit the Central Library collections and various ongoing programs, such as the children’s and teen’s Summer Reading Programs and the Junior Library Guild Subscriptions. Donations are tax deductible, and receipts are provided upon request.
Books may be brought to the Friends 9-11 A.M. Mondays or dropped off in bags or boxes at the first floor information desk 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, larger donations and special collections, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-761-0736.
Wanted: Artists for stamp competition
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are seeking artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.
The winning artwork will be featured on the 2020-2021 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the N.C. duck stamp. Artists 18 years and older are eligible. Entries, along with a $50 entry fee, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, 108 Gladden Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
Artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ruddy duck, lesser scaup or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat.
A panel of five judges, with expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression, will select the winning artwork on Jan. 28. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.
For complete rules and entry form, go to visitwashingtonnc.com/nc-duck-stamp.
