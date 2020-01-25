Poetry, short fiction festival planned
Press 53 will present the High Road Festival of Poetry and Short Fiction March 28 at the Embassy Suites, Winston-Salem.
The festival will offer 17 workshops and events, including a “Trauma Narratives” (poetry), with Stacy R. Nigliazzo, who has worked as an emergency-room nurse for the past 12 years and is the author of “Sky the Oar” and “Scissored Moon”. Another poetry workshop will be “Where a Thought Might Grow,” which will look for “poetic diamonds in the rough of their own lived experiences,” with Adrian Rice, born near Belfast, Ireland.
For a complete list of seminars, visit www.press53.com/high-road-festival .
RiverRun seeks festival volunteers
RiverRun International Film Festival is seeking volunteers for its 2020 festival, set for March 26-April 5 in Winston-Salem.
Volunteers are needed in all areas, including ticket tearing, ushering, hospitality at parties and shuttle stops, chauffeuring guests and administrative support.
Volunteer benefits include one festival film voucher for each completed four-hour shift, private festival film screening for volunteers, one pass to RiverRun’s public party, a RiverRun T-shirt, and a volunteer appreciation party after the festival wraps.
For information and a volunteer application, visit www.riverrunfilm.com, email jane@riverrunfilm.com or call 336-724-1502, ext. 105.
Pops Chorus to hold open rehearsals
The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus will hold open rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 11 and 18 in the choir room of Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St.
Potential new members are invited to sit in on a practice session to learn more about the mixed ensemble for adult SATB singers. The Pops Chorus performs music from the big band and swing eras, Broadway show tunes, jazz standards and pop classics.
For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.
Spirit Gum Theatre announces lineup
Spirit Gum Theatre Co. recently announced its 2020-2021 season.
The shows are: “Need to Know,” by Jonathan Caren, directed by Jon Furr, Oct. 2-4 and 9-11; “Small Mouth Sounds,” by Bess Wohl, directed by Cindy Gendrich, Jan. 29-31 and Feb. 5-7, 2021; “The Secret in the Wings,” by Mary Zimmerman, directed by Sarah Jenkins, May 21-23 and 28-30, 2021.
For more information, visit www.spiritgumtheatre.com.
Greening Up the Mountains Festival seeks vendors
The Greening Up the Mountains Festival is seeking artisans and food vendors for its 23rd annual event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 25 in Sylva. The deadline to apply is March 15.
The heritage arts festival celebrates the arrival of spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food and beverages. Greening Up The Mountains draws about 12,000 attendees annually and has 175 vendor booth spaces.
In addition to the arts, crafts and food vendors, there will be a 5k run, a youth talent contest and live music throughout the day.
Applications are at www.greeningupthemountains.com.
Piedmont Plus Senior Games planned
The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and Silver Arts will be April 3-May 30 throughout Winston-Salem.
Entry forms are at all city recreation centers, local YMCAs, the Gateway YWCA and the Senior Games office at 2301 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Early bird registration closes Feb. 28 and the final registration deadline is March 31.
The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and Silver Arts, coordinated by Recreation & Parks, is a year-round wellness and education program for ages 50 and up that culminates every spring with athletic, art, craft and performance competitions that draw hundreds of participants.
Silver Arts participants may compete for medals in 32 categories of heritage, visual, performing and literary arts, including painting, singing, woodworking, needlecrafts and photography.
For more information call CityLink 311.
Shannon Stokes joins Arts Council
Shannon Stokes has joined the staff of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as patron services and events manager.
For the past 10 years, she has been engaged primarily in the arts, entertainment and nonprofit sector. Before joining the arts council, she worked in event and program management at Reynolda House Museum of American Art and institutional advancement at Salem College.
Stokes, who is originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, has a master’s degree in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
