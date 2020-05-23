Artivate 2020: Art + Healing planned
Last fall, as the Kenan Institute staff celebrated the inaugural Artivate Summit and began planning for Artivate 2020, a decision was made to focus on the theme of Art + Healing.
To ensure safe and equitable access to the broadest range of participants possible, Artivate 2020: Art + Healing will now be a live virtual experience on Sept. 15 and 16. All fees have been waived, but a $20 donation is suggested. Registration will open July 13.
The summit will explore how creative practices integrating arts, science and spirituality can be innovation engines. Health and spiritual professionals can learn how to benefit from engaging the arts in their practices. Creatives can share how they integrate their practice into the worlds of health and spirituality.
For more information, email artivate@uncsa.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/artcanheal .
2020 season of ‘Unto These Hills’ canceled
Cherokee Historical Association has canceled the 2020 season of “Unto These Hills.”
The Oconaluftee Indian Village will open in June.
Call 828-497-2111 or email groupsandtouring@cherokee adventure.com regarding refunds, ticket exchanges or donations.
Virtual celebration for Juneteenth
Donovan Livingston, poet, educator and author, will lead an open mic for students in celebration of the 155th anniversary of emancipation. Although COVID-19 has compelled an altering of plans, this year’s annual Juneteenth Festival will be held virtually on Facebook and other platforms. Juneteenth is June 19.
The deadline for video or written poetry submissions is June 1. Submit at www.triad culturalarts.org. Poems can be no longer than three minutes.
Students are asked to explore topics related to racial identity, freedom and its impact on mental health. Selected poems will be included in the festival program.
Students may choose from the following prompts:
- If your mind were a museum, write a poem about the items we would find inside?
- Write a poem about preserving the legacy of your ancestors, and what lessons you’ve learned from their story.
- Write a poem in the form of a recipe, describing how freedom is made. List ingredients and directions for mixing and tips for cooking up your concept to perfection.
- Write a poem beginning with the phrase, “The day I got free…”
- Write a poem in the form of a letter to your past or future self about racial identity, mental health awareness, or your definition of the word “freedom.”
For more information, email d_living@uncg.edu or call 910-303-1868.
Call for artists for ArtPop
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has issued a call for artists in 12 Piedmont counties to participate in ArtPop Street Gallery, which showcases artwork on billboards throughout the region that are owned by Lamar Advertising of Greensboro and Adams Outdoor Advertising of Winston-Salem. Works by six selected artists, including five adult artists and one high-school senior artist, will be featured throughout the region during the 2020-2021 cycle.
Applicants must be at least 18; live in Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Stokes, Davidson, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, or Caswell County; and have an active website or location at which their art is sold. High school seniors who reside in one of the 12 counties and will be attending college for visual art in the fall may also apply without meeting the other criteria.
All works submitted for the ArtPop competition must be original works of art and fit a prescribed billboard format. No reproductions of copyrighted or other material will be accepted. Only one entry per person.
The deadline is noon June 15. Submit at www.intothearts.org/artpop. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its detrimental economic impact on artists, the submission fee of $25 will be waived. Selections will be announced on June 30.
For more information on ArtPop Triad, visit www.intothearts.org/artpop. See all of the ArtPop winners across the country by visiting www.ArtPopStreet Gallery.com.
Salem Band concert planned Sept. 20
Salem Band summer concerts through Aug. 11 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Eileen Young, music director, has announced.
The next, tentatively schedule Salem Band concert, will be “Beethoven Lives!” at 3 p.m. Sept. 20, in Hanes Auditorium in the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College in Winston-Salem. This concert will be part of the #BTHVNRocksWS series sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem.
The canceled Salem Band 2020 concert dates include May 19, June 9, July 4, July 21 and Aug. 11.
Admission is free and donations are accepted. Visit www. salemband.org.
