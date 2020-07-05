Piedmont Opera Open planned
The Piedmont Opera Open, a golf tournament to benefit the company, will be Aug. 26 at Bermuda Run West.
The tourney will adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols and make many puns and jokes on the event’s initials — “POO.”
A breakfast from The Young Cardinal Cafe will precede the morning of golf.
For details, email info@piedmontopera.org or call 336-725-7101.
Nikki Giovanni to headline summit
Poet, activist and icon Nikki Giovanni will headline the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts’ Artivate Summit on Sept. 15.
Chris Wells, founding artistic director of The Secret City, will give the keynote address on Sept. 16.
Each will also guide separate conference sessions.
The 2020 summit’s theme, Art + Healing, will focus on:
- Arts Innovation: How can we use arts practices as a strategy to create new knowledge or effect positive change? How can I adapt my practice for a changing world?
- Creative Entrepreneurship: In what ways can artists create value in the worlds of health and spirituality?
- Artist Leadership: How can artists lead projects or movements to promote community healing?
Registration for the virtual conference will open July 13 and will be limited because of streaming capacity. Admission is free, but a $20 donation is suggested.
Visit www.uncsa.edu/cc-artivate to register and get more information, or email artivate@uncsa.edu.
Symphony announces new directors
The Winston-Salem Symphony has announced newly elected directors of the board for 2020: Jonathan Allen; Dawnielle Grace, Esq.; Christopher Gyves, Esq.; and Katie Hall. They will serve three-year terms.
Renewing directors are Betsy Annese; James M. (Jim) Apple; Pam Cash; William F. (Bill) Clingman; James (Jim) Dossinger; Steve Holland; Martin L. (Mark) Holton, III, Esq.; Francis (Frank) M. James, M.D.; Steve Koelsch; Stephen I. Kramer, M.D.; Jeffery T. Lindsay; John E. Pueschel, Esq.; Myra “Denise” Robinson; Deborah “Debbie” Wesley-Farrington, RN, BSN, CCRC, CCA; and Erna Womble, Esq.
For 2020–21, the officers of the board are Ann Fritchman-Merkel, chair; Thomas Bornemann, treasurer; and Pam Cash, secretary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.