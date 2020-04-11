Artist Relief Impact Fund started

Art Nouveau Winston-Salem has established an Arts Council Artist Relief Impact Fund and launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise money for it. The initial goal is $10,000; all money will be used to support local individual artists who are being impacted by COVID-19.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com; search for “Art Nouveau NC.”

Art Nouveau Winston-Salem is an affiliate of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It aims to cultivate a community of young people with a commitment to supporting the future of arts and culture in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County by building awareness of cultural opportunities and encouraging participation.

Applications will be available online soon at www.intothearts.org. For more information, email sstokes@intothearts.org.

Lynn Felder

Load comments