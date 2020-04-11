Artist Relief Impact Fund started
Art Nouveau Winston-Salem has established an Arts Council Artist Relief Impact Fund and launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise money for it. The initial goal is $10,000; all money will be used to support local individual artists who are being impacted by COVID-19.
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com; search for “Art Nouveau NC.”
Art Nouveau Winston-Salem is an affiliate of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It aims to cultivate a community of young people with a commitment to supporting the future of arts and culture in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County by building awareness of cultural opportunities and encouraging participation.
Applications will be available online soon at www.intothearts.org. For more information, email sstokes@intothearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.