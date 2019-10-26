Deck the Halls at Sawtooth
Sawtooth School of Visual Art is accepting submissions of handmade items, including jewelry, ornaments, pottery, 2D work and more for inclusion in Deck the Halls, a holiday gift shop featuring local and regional fine art and crafts open to the public Dec. 6-22.
The deadline for submission is Nov. 3. To submit artwork for consideration, send five digital images of the work to ssvadth@gmail.com, along with dimensions and prices. Images will be reviewed, and artists will be notified.
For more information, www.sawtooth.org/news/deck-the-halls-artist-call .
Salem College seeking entries
Salem College is seeking entries for a juried art exhibition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Artists in North Carolina may submit works that relate to the 19th Amendment, as well as art related to women’s rights and general voting rights.
Deadline for digital entry is Dec. 15. The exhibition will be on display Feb. 6-April 25 in Salem College’s Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. The exhibition entry is free and open to all artists in North Carolina who are 18 and older.
For complete instructions, visit www.salem.edu/100in2020.
