Flying South contest accepting entries
Flying South, the annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries through May 31.
The competition is open to both experienced authors and those just beginning to explore the craft of writing.
There will be $2,000 in prizes awarded. Best in category winners will be published in Flying South magazine and will receive $500 each. The Winston-Salem Writers President’s Favorite will also receive $500.
Entries are accepted for fiction, including flash fiction; short story and novel excerpts up to 5,000 words; nonfiction, including memoir, essay, journal entries and other nonfiction up to 3,500 words; and poetry, up to three poems, 10 pages maximum.
Entries must be original work and previously unpublished. Entry fee is $25 ($15 for members of Winston-Salem Writers). Multiple entries are accepted. Submit entries and fees to flyingsouth.submittable.com.
For complete rules and submission details, go to www.wswriters.org and click on the contest tab. Winners will be announced on July 1.
UNCSA senior wins design award
Brett Sellitti, a senior in the School of Design and Production at UNC School of the Arts, has received the Richard Hay Undergraduate Scene Design Award from the United States Institute for Theater Technology (USITT). Sellitti, from Sarasota, Florida, received her bachelor’s degree Saturday.
Sellitti is the fifth UNCSA student since 2009 to win the undergraduate scene design award from USITT, the nation’s leading association of professionals and students in the backstage industry.
Sellitti, who is spending the COVID-19 quarantine in New Hampshire, was in the process of designing the set for the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute’s spring opera, Tobias Picker’s “Tèrése Raquin.” She was designer of the March 2019 production of “Scenes from an Execution” by Howard Barker.
She received her bachelor’s degree Saturday and already has several job offers.
RiverRun announces Pitch Fest winners
The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the winners of its 2020 Pitch Fest competition, which was held virtually this year when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the cancellation of the festival.
In Pitch Fest, student filmmakers pitch their ideas for new documentaries to a panel of expert judges to vie for a cash prize and recognition within the industry.
Film industry experts Rachel Raney, Bri Castellini and David Fenster judged the students’ five-minute recorded pitches, convening online to deliberate and select first- and second-place winners.
First Place went to Yuqi Lu, WFU Documentary Film Program for “Painting Your Room in My Heart.” Synopsis: The family trauma Ngoc Du experienced as a Vietnam War refugee has defined much of her life, from her decision to become a pediatric surgeon, to providing medical help to children around the world, to putting the decision to start her own family on hold. Now Ngoc Du finds herself in another war, this time with COVID-19.
Judges noted the “strong narrative structure of the pitch itself” and described her filmmaking as having an impressive “elegance and polish.”
Madison Rae Reitz of UNC Wilmington took second place with “Clickbait: Stop the Traffic.” Synopsis: A documentary that will take a look at the manipulation and abuse of women who are victims of sex trafficking and how social media has impacted and changed the way that trafficking happens.
Judges called Reitz’ pitch “Extremely strong, specific, passionate, clear and focused.”
Both winning Pitch Fest entries will be at www.riverrunfilm.com/film/pitch-fest-2020 through May 21.
