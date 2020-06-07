Bookmarks gets $20,000 grant from Parsec
Parsec Financial, a wealth management company with an office in Winston-Salem, has awarded $20,000 to Bookmarks for its “Book Build: Fostering Connections by Building Collections” initiative.
Book Build, a three-year project that started in 2018, will place 25,000 new and divers books in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public school libraries by the end of December, affecting more than 50,000 students.
“This support will provide the youngest citizens of our community with the tools to create lifelong readers,” said Ginger Hendricks, Bookmarks executive director.
In 2018, the Mebane Charitable Foundation issued a three-year $200,000 challenge matching grant to Bookmarks for Book Build.
Parsec has awarded a total of $200,000 in unrestricted grants for their educational and literacy-based work across N.C. The list of winners is at www.parsec financial.com. Bookmarks is at www.bookmarksnc.org.
Local author wins second Lammy award
Winston-Salem author, Ann McMan, has been awarded the Lambda Literary Award in the Lesbian Mystery category.
This is McMan’s second Lammy in as many years. The Winners of the 32nd Annual Lambda Literary Awards were announced in Vanity Fair magazine and on the Lambda website.
To see a complete list of winners, visit www.lamdaliterary.org.
Deadline extended for art exhibit in Yadkinville
The deadline has been extended to June 19 for the Yadkin Arts Council’s call for art for its ninth annual juried exhibition. The exhibition is set for July 9-Sept. 1 in the Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Fine artists from North Carolina who are 18 and older may enter in two- and three-dimensional categories.
Prizes totaling $3,500 will be awarded to the top winners at the opening reception for the exhibition 5-7 p.m. July 9 outside on the plaza, with small groups being given access to the gallery to view the exhibit at a safe social distance. The opening date is dependent on what Phase Three of the COVID-19 restrictions will entail. If the reception cannot happen on July 9, then the plan is to do a closing reception in August.
For more information and to download the prospectus with full details, www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
Historians to study Moravian, Cherokee ties
Old Salem Museums and Gardens and Cherokee historians have formed a Cherokee Advisory Committee to assist in accurately interpreting the complex relationship between the Cherokee and the Moravians in the early South.
The British and American Colonial and Early National periods of local history are marked by the resettlement, displacement, cultural erasure, and genocide of the Cherokee and other indigenous cultures of the Southern Woodlands. With the assistance of the newly formed Cherokee Advisory Committee, Old Salem is seeking to interpret the early history of the United States in ways that include the diverse experiences of the Cherokee and other indigenous groups. Current advisors on the Cherokee Advisory Committee include historians Michael Crowe, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI); Malaciah Taylor, EBCI; and Watson Harlan, Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma (CNO).
Advisors will be directly assisting members from Old Salem Museums and Gardens, including Samantha Smith, director of community engagement and digital learning; Daniel Ackermann, interim chief curator; Johanna Brown, curator of Moravian decorative arts; Martha Hartley, director of MoravianfResearch; Frank Vagnone, president and chief executive; and Karen Walter, director of Learning in Place; Historic Bethabara Park (Diana Overbey, education director), and the Moravian Archives (Eric Elliot, head archivist) in their committee work and will be directly involved in all programming and interpretation of Cherokee history and material culture at Old Salem.
If you are a Cherokee tribal member interested in becoming an advisor for the Cherokee Advisory Committee at Old Salem, contact Samantha Smith at ssmith@oldsalem.org.
