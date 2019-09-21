Jim Lauderdale to release new single this week
Grammy winning singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, released a new single on Wednesday dedicated to his home state of North Carolina in celebration of 2019 as the Year of Music.
“When Carolina Comes Home Again,” written by Lauderdale and John Oates (one half of the bestselling duo, Hall & Oates) with support from Come Hear North Carolina, was recorded at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville.
The digital single is now available at www.lnk.to/carolinacomeshome . A new album, “From Another World,” was released this year on Yep Roc Records, a Hillsborough-based label.
As an A-list Nashville songwriter, Lauderdale has written songs that helped artists like George Strait, the Dixie Chicks, Patty Loveless, Lee Ann Womack, Blake Shelton, Solomon Burke, Gary Allan and Vince Gill sell millions of albums. Some of his classic songs include “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me,” “Hole in My Head,” “Halfway Down” and “We Really Shouldn’t Be Doing This.”
“When Carolina Comes Home Again” is the latest in a long line of projects commissioned by the N.C. Arts Council as part of the Come Hear NC initiative with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
For more information visit www.ComeHearNC.com.
Tichina Vaughn to appear in ‘Porgy and Bess’
Mezzo-soprano Tichina Vaughn will return to the Metropolitan Opera as Lily in “Porgy and Bess,” on Sept. 23. She first sang the role in her Met debut shortly after graduating from UNC School of the Arts in 1989.
In 2016, Vaughn made her debut at La Scala in Milan, Italy, in the role of Mariah, a shop-keeper and an important fixture in the Catfish Row community where “Porgy and Bess” is set.
In 2017, Vaughn performed the role of Filipievna in “Eugene Onegin” at Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, S.C.
Later this year, Vaughn will make her debut at Theater an der Wien — Das Opernhaus as the Fortune Teller in Prokofiev’s “Fiery Angel” and will sing Mamma Lucia in “Cavalleria Rusticana” with Scottish Opera. Other coming engagements include a return to Theater an der Wien, and an appearance with the Royal Opera House.
Vaughn was previously a member of the ensembles of Semperoper Dresden and Staatsoper Stuttgart, where she was awarded the prestigious title of Kammersängerin. She is a graduate of The Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.
Vaughn lived in Winston-Salem while at UNCSA. Her mother Luci C. Vaughn still lives here and volunteers with arts organizations, including Triad Cultural Arts, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Old Salem and Delta Fine Arts.
Book sorting, shelving volunteers needed
Members of the Friends of Central Library are sorting and shelving a large number of donated and discarded books in preparation for their Nov. 15-17 book sale and the Friends Ongoing Book Sale area at the entrance to the library.
Sale proceeds help fund such programs as the Children’s and Teens Summer Reading Programs and the Junior Library Guild Subscription at Central Library. Volunteers are needed for two-three weekly, usually Monday mornings.
If interested, email friendsofcentrallibrary@gmail.com or call 336-761-0736.
