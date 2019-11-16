UNCSA senior selected for competition
Evelyn Robinson, a high school senior at UNC School of the Arts who will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this year’s production of “The Nutcracker,” has been accepted for the prestigious Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition. She is one of only 10 Americans — six female and four male — chosen for the competition that will be Feb. 2-9, in Montreaux, Switzerland.
A total of 84 competitors, 15-18 years old from 27 countries were selected for the competition, mostly through video auditions.
From Flint, Texas, Robinson performed as Columbine in Petipa’s “Harlequinade” during Spring Dance 2019, in Ilya Kozadayev’s “Dream(s)pace” during Winter Dance 2019, in Petipa’s “Paquita” during Spring Dance 2018, and in Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Symphonic Variations” during Winter Dance 2018, along with previous roles in “The Nutcracker.”
Faculty member Jennet Zerbe coached Robinson for her submission to the Prix de Lausanne, and will accompany her to Switzerland.
In recent years three other UNCSA students have competed at the Prix de Lausanne: Eric Kim from Chapel Hill, in 2019, as a senior; Daniella Thorne from San Francisco, in 2018, as a sophomore; Brett Coppa from San Pedro, Calif., in 2017, when he was a senior; and Sierra Armstrong of Advance, N.C., in 2014, as a sophomore.
Applications sought for storytelling
The Media and Emerging Technology Lab in the School of Filmmaking at UNCSA is accepting applications for a new Immersive Storytelling Residency that will focus on collaborative creation of virtual reality, augmented reality or mixed reality content.
Three residents — a software engineer, a technical artist and a storyteller — will work together for six months to create immersive content that furthers the artistic medium of storytelling. The team will collaborate to generate, develop, iterate and refine one concept for VR/AR/MR content. The residency will culminate in a product ready to be launched into the world of immersive art and technology via submission to film festivals and online platforms. The residency is intended for, but not limited to, professionals and students from undergraduate or graduate programs.
General and role-specific requirements and application details are at METL.org/residency .
