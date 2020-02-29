North Carolina Black Repertory Co. honored
The Southeastern Theatre Conference is honoring the North Carolina Black Repertory Co. with its 2020 Distinguished Career Award this weekend at the 71st annual convention in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jackie Alexander, artistic director, was to deliver the keynote speech on Saturday, followed by a Q&A session with him and Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival. N.C. Black Rep produces the festival biennially as an international outreach event, which attracts more than 65,000 visitors for 120-plus performances in Winston-Salem.
The first professional black theater company in North Carolina, N.C. Black Rep has advanced black theater since its founding in 1979 by Sprinkle-Hamlin’s late husband, Larry Leon Hamlin. He founded the festival in 1989.
The Southeastern Theatre Conference is headquartered in Greensboro. For more information about N.C. Black Rep, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
UNCSA Presents receives award
UNCSA Presents, the presenting series of UNC School of the Arts, received a Downtown Excellence Award on Tuesday. Mayor Allen Joines presented the award during a ceremony held at the annual meeting of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership at the Benton Convention Center.
UNCSA Presents launched in the summer of 2018 and has since reached more than 9,000 people through ticket sales to a wide variety of offerings, from the American Music Series to award-winning Broadway tours to shows for kids.
Since its inception, UNCSA Presents has showcased a diverse array of artists through the American Music Series, including Steve Earle, Mavis Staples, I’m With Her, Kathy Mattea and Flor de Toloache. In the spring of 2019, UNCSA Presents launched its Broadway series with a sold-out presentation of “Kinky Boots,” bringing Broadway back to Winston-Salem for the first time in almost 10 years. Another sold-out production of the hit musical “Once” followed in the fall.
The 2020-21 season of UNCSA Presents will be announced soon.
Art-o-carton now available
Art-o-mat art — the one-of-a-kind artworks the size of a cigarette pack — are now available in a different configuration. Instead of vending the works one at a time from a converted cigarette machine, art lovers can order Art-o-carton.
The Art-o-carton is a collection of 10 artworks that can be commonly found in an Art-o-mat. The goal is to create a personal experience similar to visiting one of the machines.
Art-o-carton is $55 at www.artomat.org. Art-o-mat was invented by Clark Whittington who lives in Winston-Salem.
Converse publishes book of poetry
Penny Converse, a Winston-Salem author, has self-published a book of poetry, “Litany,” about life and death, beginnings and endings, past, present and future.
“Litany” is for sale at www.barnesandnoble.com for $10.
Visit Converse on her Facebook page, on Instagram and on Twitter at #pennyslitany.
Mariann Aalda show a big hit
Former soap opera star and daytime TV pioneer Mariann Aalda recently sold out a weekend run of her solo show “Gettin’ Old Is a B... But I’m Gonna Wrestle That Bto the Ground!” at the historic Billie Holiday Theatre in New York.
The show broke a box-office record at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem in August.
In December, Aalda, 71, delivered a TEDx talk, “Ageism Is a Bully...Stand Up to It!” in which she equates vanquishing ageism with surmounting other forms of discrimination.
AARP has recognized Aalda twice as an Age Disruptor, including a 2017 AARP Studios mini-documentary about her reinvention as a standup comic and performance artist.
Heritage Award nominations open
Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists. The deadline for nominations is May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions are eligible. The award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Nomination details are at www.ncarts.org/north-carolina-heritage-award.
