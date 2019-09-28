Charlie Lovett wins Bookmarks award
At its 15th birthday party in September, Bookmarks officials named Charlie Lovett as the winner of the 2019 Bookmarks Literary Achievement Award.
The award is given to someone whose writings and/or service represent artistic achievement and meritorious contributions to community and humanity.
Lovett, a Winston-Salem native, is a New York Times bestselling novelist and award-winning playwright whose plays for children have been seen in more than 4,500 productions worldwide. His first play, “Twinderella: The Musical,” won the Shubert Fendrich Playwriting Award. His novel “The Bookman’s Tale” was a New York Times bestseller, a Barnes and Noble Recommends selection, and has been translated into several foreign languages. In 2018, his novel “The Lost Book of the Grail” received several starred reviews.
Lovett is currently working on a debut middle grade novel and a book on the religious life of Lewis Carroll. He is the creator and host of Inside the Writer’s Studio, a podcast featuring Lovett talking with writers about their lives, their craft, their business, and their latest work. Inside the Writer’s Studio has had more than 7,500 downloads in 48 states and 47 foreign countries on six continents and currently has 44 episodes with more to come.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. Bookmarks independent bookstore is at 634 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org for more information.
MerleFest accepting volunteer applications
MerleFest will begin accepting online applications for its volunteer program on Oct. 1. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. MerleFest 2020 will be April 23 — 26.
Volunteers may choose to work a specific number of days or the entire four-day festival. In exchange for working a four to five-hour shift, volunteers receive free entry into the festival for that day, free volunteer parking and shuttle, and a 10% discount on camping at the River’s Edge Campground.
Details and applications are at www.MerleFest.org/volunteer. Positions are limited and fill early.
