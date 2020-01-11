Art from Emily Herring Wilson’s memoir on display
Art work from Emily Herring Wilson’s memoir about her 30-year friendship with the poet A.R. Ammons is part of an art show that opened Thursday at the Poetry Foundation in Chicago.
“A.R. Ammons: Watercolors” opened with a presentation by Ammons scholar and Davidson College Professor Emerita Elizabeth Mills.
“When I Go Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons” is Wilson’s 11th book. It includes 65 photographs and three color reproductions of Ammons’ watercolors, including a self-portrait used for the book’s cover.
Her previous books of poetry and nonfiction, include “The Three Graces of Val-Kill: Eleanor Roosevelt, Marion Dickerman, and Nancy Cook in the Place They Made Their Own” (UNC Press, 2017).
Wilson became friends with Archie Ammons in 1974, when he spent his sabbatical from Cornell in his home state, North Carolina. Their friendship spans the publication of most of Ammons’s celebrated volumes of poetry, which earned for him a Bollingen, two National Book Awards, the inaugural Wallace Stevens Award, the Robert Frost Medal, and the Ruth Lilly Prize among others. He was also in the first “class” of recipients of a MacArthur Fellowship, commonly called “the genius grant.”
Walk of Fame nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted for the Winston-Salem’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame at the Benton Convention Center. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28.
The Walk of Fame honors deceased Winston-Salem residents who made a significant contribution in music, dance, theater, writing, visual arts, motion pictures, television or radio. For purposes of evaluation, a significant contribution is one that is iconic in terms of renown and impact on the artistic disciplines or popular culture.
To be eligible, nominees should meet the following criteria:
- The nominee(s) exhibited sustained excellence in his or her field for at least five years.
- The nominee(s) made distinguished contributions to the community and civic-oriented participation.
- The nominee(s) is deceased.
- The nominee(s) was a resident of Winston-Salem for at least five years.
Nominations will be reviewed by the Memorial Walk of Fame Nominating Committee, a diverse panel of citizens, representing various artistic disciplines and fields within the entertainment industry. Up to five nominees will be recommended to the mayor and City Council.
For more information and nomination forms, visit www.CityofWS.org/WalkofFame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.