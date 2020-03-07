UNCSA students land Disney internships
Three students from the UNC School of the Arts who were finalists in a design competition sponsored by Disney Imagineering have landed internships with the company, the group behind designing Disney theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and other “family entertainment experiences.”
Bailey Heppler, Jacob Frizzelle and Shannon Kelly — all third-year students at UNCSA — competed in Disney’s 29th annual “Imaginations Design Competition,” in which design students were challenged to create interactive displays focusing on an aspect of their campus or community.
The UNCSA team collaborated on “Bound,” which looks at the Happy Hill community and its strides forward into the future, as well as Winston-Salem’s diversity and the importance of the area’s focus on arts and innovation.
The team began working on its project in September. As one of six finalist teams from across the country, they presented “Bound” to Disney representatives in Glendale in January.
Forty-Plus Stage announces plays
Forty-Plus Stage Company has announced its play selection for the 2020-2021 season. All performances will be in the Mountcastle Black Box Theater in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
The season will open Oct. 23 with “The Other Way Around,” a play by local playwright Nathan Ross Freeman. Freeman is the founder of the youth program Authoring in Action
“Ripcord,” a comedy David Lindsay-Adaire, opens Nov. 9.
The new year 2021 will get under way Feb. 26, 2021, with a dual offering of “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath and “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” by local playwright Grace Ellis. The two shows will run concurrently for three weekends and will alternate with one another on each week of the combined run. The two shows are offered in tandem as they share a focus on a fulfillment of a woman’s quest to seek fulfillment outside of the traditional role of wife, mother, and homemaker.
The final show of the season, a comedy by Joe DiPietro, will open May 3, 2021.
Audition dates will be listed in the Triad Stage Facebook Page and at www.40plusstage.com.
