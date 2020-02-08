UNCSA alumni nominated for awards
Several alumni of UNC School of the Arts are nominated for Helen Hayes Awards recognizing excellence in theater in the Washington, D.C., area. Nominees were announced Monday at National Theatre’s Helen Hayes Gallery by theatreWashington. The winners will be announced May 18.
Amy McDonald, a 2017 graduate of the School of Design and Production, is nominated for outstanding costume design for Theater Alliance’s “Blood at the Root,” which is nominated for outstanding play. Jonathan Rahm Robertson (D&P ’15) is nominated for outstanding scene design. Timothy Thompson, a 2013 graduate of the School of Drama, is assistant director.
Jessica Cancino (D&P ’16) is nominated for outstanding set design for “Daddy Long Legs” at Monumental Theater Company, another best play nominee.
Jonathan Alexander (D&P ’10) is nominated for outstanding lighting design for Avant Bard Theatre’s best play nominee “Topdog/Underdog.”
Ben Gunderson (Drama ’09) is nominated as a member of the best-ensemble nominee “A Chorus Line” by Signature Theatre. It is also nominated for best musical.
Grady Bowman, a 2005 graduate of the School of Dance, is nominated for outstanding choreography for Olney Theatre Center’s “Singin’ In the Rain.”
IBMA Foundation awards grants
Stokes Junior Mountain Music and 3rd Saturday Grass, Danbury, and Yadkin Junior Appalachian Musicians, Yadkinville, have received grants from the IBMA Foundation.
The foundation recently awarded $14,000 in project grants for eight bluegrass programs in the U.S. and the Czech Republic, part of its effort to support programs and initiatives fostering the growth of bluegrass music.
Stokes Junior Mountain Music and 3rd Saturday Grass is a weekly evening program providing free and reduced-fee group music instruction to students in grades 4-6 on mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass. The program currently has 42 students. Instruction takes place three nights a week at the Arts Place of Stokes and at Mount Olive Elementary School. Third Saturday Grass is a monthly concert series celebrating Stokes County and North Carolina’s bluegrass musical past and present.
Yadkin Junior Appalachian Musicians is a Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) program which envisions a world where all children have the opportunity to experience community through the joy of participating together in traditional mountain music. The mission is to provide communities with the tools and support they need to teach children to play and dance to old-time and bluegrass music.
