Symphony seeks members for advisory committee
The Winston-Salem Symphony is looking for community members to join its sensory-friendly advisory committee.
The symphony aims to launch its first “relaxed” concert experience in 2020. The committee will be a volunteer group that meets about three times a year to discuss accommodations, marketing strategies, barriers and community needs.
To participate, contact Allie Arpajian at aarpajian@wssymphony.org or 336-725-1035, ext. 221
Poetry Society accepting submissions
The North Carolina Poetry Society is accepting submissions through Jan. 12 for the 11 contests that comprise the adult portion of the Pinesong Awards for 2020.
To help writers who are interested in participating, the society has launched a new blog www.pinesongawards.org/. This resource provides information about the contests. Posts contain: bios, poems and insights from the contest judges and 2019 first-place winners; tips on crafting poems in the specific forms eligible for some of the awards; and insights and personal suggestions from the contest director. Links to the contest submission page are available in the blog.
Contest results will be announced in February. Winning poets will receive cash prizes and be invited to read their poems at Awards Day on May 9 at Weymouth Center for the Arts in Southern Pines. Their poems will be published in the 56th volume of “Pinesong,” the NCPS annual awards anthology.
The judges for 2020 include North Carolina’s current poet laureate, Jaki Shelton Green; and Pulitzer Prize nominee and current Kentucky poet laureate, Jeff Worley.
An all-volunteer organization, the N.C. Poetry Society has fostered the reading and writing of poetry in the state since 1932.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.