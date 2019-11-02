Reynolda House to restore ‘Bootleggers’
Reynolda House Museum of American Art has been selected as a 2019 Bank of America Art Conservation Project (ACP) grant recipient to restore “Bootleggers” (1927) by Thomas Hart Benton. The grant funding will be used for much-needed conservation work that will focus on the painting’s surface coating.
The restoration of Benton’s “Bootleggers” was one of 22 Art Conservation Projects announced at this year’s recipient award announcement event hosted by Bank of America on Oct. 16 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Recipients in 10 countries and 11 U.S. cities are receiving grant funding through the 2019 Bank of America Art Conservation Project.
Reynolda House wins for publications design
The American Alliance of Museums has awarded Reynolda House first place in its 2019 Museum Publications Design Competition for the museum’s innovative 2018 exhibition guide. The award was for a 16-page tabloid newspaper created for “Dorothea Lange’s America,” a 2018 exhibition at the museum. “Dorothea Lange’s America” chronicled the hardship of a Depression-era generation through some of the most arresting images of the 20th century.
The guide was produced in collaboration with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina to generate awareness about the exhibition and to shed light on important issues surrounding poverty and food insecurity.
Grant awarded for play
The New Play Initiative for Forsyth County, founded in 2017, has awarded its second grant to a county-based, live-theater production company to produce a new or recent work by an N.C.-based playwright.
Peppercorn Theatre’s planned presentation of a devised play version of “Alice in Wonderland,” set for production in April, has been selected for a grant.
In a collaboration with Asheboro’s RhinoLeap Productions, the writing end of this devised work will be led by Lalenja Harrington, a theater-maker, actor, educator and advocate.
Harrington is director of UNCG’s Academic Programming Development and Evaluation for Beyond Academics. This four-year certificate program supports students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, emphasizing self-determination, community inclusion and independent living.
Arts Council seeking applications
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for its operational and programming support grants for its 2019-2020 grant cycle. Programming must take place within Forsyth County.
Deadline for both grant applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
The Organizational Support Grant rewards organizations demonstrating artistic and organizational excellence with financial support for operating and administrative costs. Grants are awarded to arts and cultural organizations of all disciplines with annual actual revenues of more than $150,000.
The Annual Event and Series Grant supports organizations demonstrating artistic and organizational excellence with financial support for operating and administrative costs. Grants are awarded to arts organizations of all disciplines with annual actual revenues of $150,000.
For details, visit www.intothearts.org or contact Dara Silver, vice president of Grant Programs and Partner Relations, at 336-747-1426 or dsilver@intothearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.