Poetry winner, finalists announced
Press 53 Poetry Series Editor Tom Lombardo has selected the winner and finalists for the 2020 Press 53 Award for Poetry: Mohja Kahf of Fayetteville, Arkansas, for her collection, “Naked Toast.”
Kahf is a professor of comparative literature at the University of Arkansas and a former slam poet and a past recipient of the Arkansas Arts Council Individual Artist Award. Kahf’s first two poetry collections are “E-mails from Scheherazad” and “Hagar Poems.” The Arts Council of Bloomington, Indiana, chose her novel, “The Girl in the Tangerine Scarf,” as book of the year (2008).
Kahf’s manuscript was selected from more than 350 entries received from writers in 44 states. “Naked Toast” will be published by Press 53 as a Tom Lombardo Poetry Selection on April 1, at which time Mohja will receive her $1,000 advance and 50 copies of her book.
The finalists are “eat the dream” by Katie Schmid of Lincoln, Nebraska; “Interface” by George T. Wilkerson of Raleigh; “Postscript to War” by Bill Glose of Yorktown, Virginia; “Shellback” by Jeanne-Marie Osterman of New York City, New York.
Journal art critic receives literary award
The Georgia Center for the Book recently named Journal art columnist Tom Patterson’s book “St. EOM in the Land of Pasaquan” one of the “Books All Georgians Should Read.” It is one of 10 books chosen in 2019 for the honor, bestowed annually by the center’s advisory council based on recommendations by publishers, librarians, academics and readers around the state of Georgia, where Patterson grew up.
The designation was accompanied by a cast-glass trophy presented to Patterson on Nov. 14 at a ceremony at the center’s headquarters in the public library of Decatur, Georgia.
Patterson’s book tells the true story of vernacular artist Eddie Owens Martin (1908-1986), aka Saint EOM, largely in the subject’s own words. A Georgia sharecropper’s son, Martin left home in 1922 and fled to New York. There he spent three decades creating art and an idiosyncratic persona combining aspects of street hustler, drag queen, fortune teller and mystic prophet. In the 1950s he returned to Georgia, where he inherited his mother’s farmhouse and four surrounding acres. On that site he spent more than 30 years building an elaborately sculpted, brightly painted, visionary environment he named Pasaquan.
Completely restored in 2016 by the Wisconsin-based Kohler Foundation, Pasaquan is now owned by Columbus State University in nearby Columbus, Georgia and open to the public on weekends. Patterson’s book is illustrated with photographs of Pasaquan by Roger Manley, Guy Mendes and the late Jonathan Williams, whose North Carolina-based Jargon Society Press published the original edition in 1987. The book was reissued by the University of Georgia Press in 2017 with a new cover and a scholarly introduction.
Symphony partners with Cherokee singers
The Winston-Salem Symphony recently partnered with the Cherokee Chamber Singers, the premier performing ensemble from Cherokee High School in Cherokee, for two performances of William Brittelle’s piece “Si Otsedoha” (“We’re Still Here”).
Members of the symphony and soprano Jodi Burns joined the Cherokee singers, under the direction of Michael Yannette, for a performance in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, on Thursday in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
They also performed in Greensboro at the N.C. School Board Association annual conference last week.
