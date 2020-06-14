ArtPop, billboard art project, deadline extended
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has extended the deadline until noon June 21 for its call for artists in 12 Piedmont counties to participate in ArtPop Street Gallery.
ArtPop showcases artwork on idle billboards owned by Lamar Advertising of Greensboro and Adams Outdoor Advertising of Winston-Salem. Works by six selected artists, including five adult artists and one high-school senior artist will be featured throughout the region during the 2020-21 cycle.
This is the fourth collaborative partnership between ArtPop, the billboard industry and the arts council. Since 2016, a total of 15 artists have benefited through increased exposure and sales for their artwork.
Area artists who wish to enter the ArtPop competition should visit www.intothearts.org/artpop to apply. There is no participation fee, but only one entry per person will be accepted.
For more information on ArtPop Triad, visit www.intothearts.org/artpop. See all of the ArtPop winners across the country at www.ArtPopStreetGallery.com.
Bluegrass festival cancels 2020 show
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival organizers have announced the cancelation of the 2020 festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Always held the second Saturday in September, the family-friendly festival featuring award-winning bluegrass artists was scheduled for Sept. 12 in Mocksville.
Organizers intend to bring the festival back Sept. 11, 2021, with many of the same artists and headliners. They request that supporters make donations to make of for lost revenues resulting from other related cancellations.
Carolina Bible Camp and Retreat Center is at 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville. For information, visit www.carolinabiblecamp.com.
UNCSA alumnae land $20,000 art grants
Two alumnae of UNC School of the Arts — violinist Jessica McJunkins, Music 2009, and Olivia Mead, high school Dance 2000 — are the recipients of the third annual Alumni Artpreneur of the Year awards. Each will receive $20,000 to support innovative work in creative industries.
McJunkins’ award for creative project will support her work as a cultural equity contractor for artists of color.
Mead’s award for creative enterprise will sustain her nonprofit organization, YogaShield Yoga For First Responders, which is currently providing free online access to stress-relieving tools for first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alumni Artpreneur program was created in 2017 to support alumni who establish creative projects and creative enterprises of the highest merit, artistic excellence or innovative potential. The award is supported by a grant from the Mary Duke Biddle Foundation and administered by the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts.
UNCSA defines artpreneur as an artist who is not defined by what is, but inspired by all that could be; who is business savvy and technologically aware; who is devoted to creating value and impact through their creative practice; who reaches beyond existing disciplines to create new ways to connect with others; and who is willing to take creative risks in order to positively transform our world.
As an advocate for cultural equity and intentional hiring, McJunkins strives to change the standard of hiring and the demographic of freelance music performers in America by placing artists of color on stage with such performers as Solange, Questlove and Lauryn Hill. In 2019, she contracted three separate ensembles for the grand opening of The Shed in New York, coordinated by Quincy Jones. Her players can be seen onstage at “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with James Corden.”
Mead, who studied ballet, is the chief executive and founder of the nationwide nonprofit YogaShield Yoga For First Responders, which uses a specific yoga method developed by Mead to aid first responders to process stress, build resilience and enhance job performance. In 2019, classes taught by YFFR-trained instructors taught more than 12,000 first responder participants in 150 cities across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.