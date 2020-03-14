Entries sought for artist exhibit
Hiddenite Arts’ Adult Division is seeking entries for its Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition. The deadline to enter is 4 p.m. March 26, maximum two pieces.
The Adult Division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will hang in the Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of April.
The Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition is open to all adult artists, including college students through senior adult. All work should be submitted to the Center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Entry forms are at 828-632-6966, www.hiddenitearts.org and the Lucas Mansion.
A Meet the Artists Reception and Awards Ceremony will be 3-4:30 p.m. April 5 in the Lucas Mansion Gallery. Awards will be announced at 3:30. Admission is free.
Foothills Folk Art Festival accepting applications
The Foothills Folk Art Festival is accepting artist applications for the juried festival, which will be held in Newton on Oct. 3. Festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To be considered, artists must submit an application form, which is at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com/artist-information. The application must be accompanied by three to five images of individual pieces of the artist’s work.
A registration fee must accompany the application, but the fee will be returned if the artist is not accepted. The early registration fee is $60 and will apply to any applications postmarked by June 1. The regular registration fee is $85 and will apply to applications postmarked by Sept. 1.
Applications should be mailed to Hickory Museum of Art, Attn: Clarissa Starnes, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Applications may also be emailed to cstarnes@hickoryart.org. Please make checks payable to Foothills Folk Art Festival. No applications will be accepted via the festival Facebook page.
For more information, email cstarnes@hickory art.org or call 828-327-8576, ext. 204.
