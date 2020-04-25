Earl Scruggs Music Festival planned
The Earl Scruggs Center and radio station WNCW will present the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Sept. 4-5 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring.
The festival will bring together artists from bluegrass, Americana, blues, and other roots music genres to celebrate the pioneering vision of Earl Scruggs. His work in 1946-47 with Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys and later with Flatt and Scruggs helped create a new genre of music and create the “Scruggs style” of banjo playing.
A short distance from Scruggs’ birthplace in the Flint Hill community of Cleveland County and the home of the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, the festival will be a benefit for the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College.
The lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ricky Skaggs, The Earls of Leicester, Junior Brown, Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, Jim Lauderdale, Dom Flemons, Radney Foster and Chatham County Line.
For tickets and information, visit www.earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.
School of Filmmaking at UNCSA ranked
The School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts has been recognized by Variety and Backstage magazines.
Variety included the school in its list of top 50 entertainment programs worldwide, and Backstage ranked it in the top eight film programs for aspiring cinematographers.
The articles highlight three faculty mentors — Joy Goodwin, Scott Ressler and Thomas Ackerman, ASC — as assets who strengthen the quality of UNCSA instruction.
Goodwin, the Graduate Screenwriting Program director, is an Emmy Award winner with credits that include the feature film “Black Nativity” and work for ABC, NBC, PBS, A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime and other networks.
Ackerman, the Cinematography Program chair, has film credits that include “Beetlejuice,” “Jumanji” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” Ressler’s credits include “Twin Peaks,” “Dexter” and “Jurassic Park III.”
Backstage cited notable graduates of UNCSA’s cinematography program: Tim Orr (“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World”); Adam Stone (“Mud”); Rob Givens (“Legacies”); and Zoë White (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).
An Appalachian Summer Festival canceled
Organizers for Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival in Boone, have announced the cancellation of the 2020 season because of COVID-19.
The festival, which draws more than 27,000 visitors annually, was scheduled to present its 36th season June 28-Aug.1. Plans are under way to replace live events with alternative online programming in the month of July.
The 2020 festival season had not yet been announced, as organizers were assessing the coronavirus situation and the viability of mass gatherings. However, Americana musicians Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were scheduled to open the festival; tickets to this event only went on sale March 2 and sold out in less than a few days.
Ticket donation/refund options are at www.appsummer.org, and updates about alternative programming for the season will also be posted there.
Eastern Music Festival cancels 2020 season
Eastern Music Festival organizers have announced that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, EMF will cancel the 2020 season, originally scheduled for June 27-Aug. 1 in Greensboro.
Plans for the 60th anniversary season will be announced later this year. For more information about EMF and the canceled 2020 season or to make donations, visit the FAQs page at www.easternmusicfestival.org/support/donate.
Updates and and how to apply for 2021 summer study will be at www.easternmusicfestival.org and on social media channels.
