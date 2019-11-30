Cook, Majors nominated for Spirit Awards
Tyler Cook and Jonathan Majors, alumni of UNC School of the Arts, are nominated for Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honor independent filmmakers.
Cook, a graduate of the School of Filmmaking, is nominated for the Best Editing award for “Sword of Trust,” and Majors, a School of Drama graduate, is nominated as Best Supporting Actor for portrayal of Montgomery Allen in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”
Cook has previously edited television series including “GLOW,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Kidding,” “Preacher,” “Falling Water,” and “Minority Report.” He was assistant editor on HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” created by fellow Film alumni Ben Best, Jody Hill and Danny McBride.
Majors stars alongside Idris Elba in the western “The Harder They Fall,” produced by Jay-Z and premiering on Netflix in January. He also appears in the upcoming HBO horror series “Lovecraft Country,” produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, and in Spike Lee’s upcoming feature film “Da 5 Bloods,” for Netflix.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. Feb. 8 on IFC.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival honored
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival was voted one of the Carolina’s Finest award winners in a recent survey organized by Carolina Country magazine.
The monthly publication, a periodical with 700,000 paid subscribers, polled its audience, which chose Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival as the Best Festival in the State.
The festival, now in its ninth year, is held on the 68-acre campus of Carolina Bible Camp & Retreat Center in Mocksville. The camp offers seven separate weeks of summer camp and a weekend winter encampment for young people ages 9-19. In addition, a separate summer weekend for special-needs campers is available.
