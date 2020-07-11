Artists may apply for grants
Artists in all disciplines may apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council, Caswell Council for the Arts, Rockingham County Arts Council, Surry Arts Council, Stokes County Arts Council, and Yadkin Arts Council.
Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by the Yadkin Arts Council in the following counties: Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.
Applications for the grants are at www.yadkinarts.org/artist-support-grant/. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Grants will range in awards from $500 to $1,200.
Emerging or established artists are encouraged to apply to support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, improvement of business operations, or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses.
Call 336-679-2941 or visit www.yadkin arts.org.
