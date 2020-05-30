$1,000 advance offered in poetry competition
Press 53 in Winston-Salem is accepting admissions for its annual Award for Poetry for an outstanding poetry collection now through July 31.
The award includes publication of the collection, a $1,000 advance and 50 copies.
The Press 53 Award for Poetry is awarded annually to an outstanding, unpublished collection of poems. The contest is open to any writer, regardless of his or her publication history, who is 18 or older, provided the manuscript is written in English and the author lives in the United States or one of its territories.
For details on eligibility and submission requirements, visit www.press53.com.
Writers group announces winners of play competition
Winston-Salem Writers has announced the winners of its ninth annual 10-Minute Play competition.
The group is partnering for the second subsequent year with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to select directors, hold auditions, and conduct rehearsals for the winning plays, which will be performed at Hanesbrand Theatre at a date to be determined.
The 10-Minute Play competition winners are:
- Becky McLaughlin, Winston-Salem, “First Day on the Job.”
- David Ratcliffe, Lewisville, “Punctuated Romance.”
- Cameron Kent, Winston-Salem, “The Next Station.”
- Bradley Stephenson, Salisbury, “Broken Arrow.”
- Abigail Franke, Winston-Salem, “A Hole in the Fence.”
- Tim Wiest, Durham, “The Affliction.”
- Ken Ashford, Winston-Salem, “U Up?”
Winston-Salem Writers is a group whose members write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ nights out for both beginning writers and published authors. For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.
Book shares stories of living with autism
R.V. and Marlene Kuser have recently published “Weight A Minute! — Lessons a Family Learns Thru the Gift of Autism.” The book is a novel for young people and their parents.
The themes of the book include family dynamics, life pressures, bullies and friends, and the inevitability of change. The book is set in Winston-Salem where the Weight family — mom, dad, and three siblings ages 8 to 12 — navigate living with one another’s needs.
Randy, the middle child, lives with autism spectrum disorder. He shows readers how people living with autism are not so different after all. The family members all struggle with and celebrate their own strengths and challenges, and they do so as a team.
Author R.V. Kuser lives with autism. He is on a lifelong quest for ways to overcome misconceptions. He and Marlene, his wife, advocate and speak for those on the spectrum.
The book is for sale and a chapter downloadable for free at www.kusertalk.com.
