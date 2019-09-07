Tessa Eve Everton will present a Full Moon Art Party! Wherehouse Art Mart Pop-Up with music 7-11 p.m. Sept. 13 at Krankies, 211 E Third St., Winston-Salem. The show will hang through the following week.

Opening act, singer-songwriter Joe Blevins, will be followed by Asheville duo Nick & Brooke playing ukulele and cello, and ending the evening will be Andy Freakin’ Mabe, a one-man-band.

Visual artists include Elizabeth Shanahan, Hayden Sharpe, Zac Trainor, Andrew Fansler, Liz Simmons, Laura Lashley and Gina Franco.

Krankie’s will be open with a full bar and dinner specials.

