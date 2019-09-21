Writers from the American South have long been fascinated with the grotesque. Among the best of those writers, Flannery O’Connor, spoke to this apparent regional preoccupation on several occasions.
“I use the grotesque the way I do because people are deaf and dumb and need help to see and hear,” she once explained.
Some of the visual artists represented in Delurk Gallery’s show titled “Apparition” may take a similar attitude. In any case, all of them favor distinctly grotesque imagery guaranteed to make viewers take notice. The grotesque — which has typically enjoyed a high profile at Delurk — is the glue that holds this exhibition together.
Curated by Dane Walters, whose own typically grotesque paintings are often shown at Delurk, “Apparition” brings together sculptures, paintings, drawings and collages by 13 artists. It’s definitely not for the squeamish or the faint of heart.
The show’s sculptural centerpieces are four life-size, uncannily lifelike humanoid heads that resemble models from a film studio’s special-effects department. Two of them are by Jared Schell, including the aptly titled “Genetic Mutation,” whose blind-looking eyeballs glisten with what looks like algae blooms on a pond’s surface. The other three heads on the central cluster of pedestals have similarly creepy, blind-looking eyes.
Two of the latter are by Casey Love — a simian looking, gray-skinned “Cyclops” and a malevolent human/amphibian hybrid titled “Dream Weaver” — as is another life-size head displayed in a nearby corner. Even more unsettling than the four central sculptures, it’s titled “DJINN,” a term from Middle Eastern mythology referencing a lowly spirit capable of possessing humans.
Shot through with pale, subcutaneous-looking, vein-like markings, its textured, blood-red skin is slightly darker and wrinkled where it appears to have grown over two empty eye sockets. This frightful-looking demon head is further distinguished by a nose ring, a protruding row of rotten-looking lower teeth, and a ring-bound top-knot of long, straight black hair sticking up from an otherwise bald pate.
The most striking of several relatively large paintings, James Mabe’s “In the Dust” depicts a black vulture perched on a rib bone of a large mammal skeleton in the foreground. Many more such skeletons stretch back into the distance as far as the eye can see — collections of bones that apparently cover the orange-hued desert setting. Suggesting a sudden, massive die-off of native animal species, this desolate scene appears under a bleak-looking sky where ominous clouds partially obscure a pale yellow sun and other vultures glide through the dusty haze.
In a similarly post-apocalyptic vein is Shawn Peters’ smaller, expressionistic “Decaying Colossus.” This painting’s pot-bellied, partially skeletal figure wears only a few scraps of animal hide and stands before a darkly silhouetted cityscape whose skewed buildings suggest an earthquake in process. With his arms raised and fists clenched, he appears to be raging vainly against his own demise.
Dick Kutch employs a more sophisticated, pop-art style in his “Road Kill,” a large painting of a car’s tires and undercarriage at the moment it runs over a hapless mammal. The victim takes the form of a desiccated opossum’s carcass augmented with paint and sculptural elements and attached directly to the canvas alongside raised, red cartoon letters intended to mimic the impact’s sound: “THWAK KRAKATHOOM.”
Mike Duggins’ meticulous pen-and-ink drawings recall antique literary illustrations. His subjects include a grinning skull with bird wings, a demonic-looking “Kittie,” a smartly dressed mouse (“The Boulevard”) and an anthropomorphized crescent moon staring at a disembodied eyeball (“Grinning Moon and Eyesteroid”).
Working in the same mediums, Andy Price is represented by three drawings that suggest ghost-story illustrations. In “The Guide” a skeleton wears a hooded monk’s robe and stands among the crumbling monuments of what might be a cemetery or an overgrown occult shrine. In Price’s “Season of the Abyss” another skeleton wears a regal crown and holds a ceremonial staff in one hand while balancing a smoky orb on the other hand’s fingertips.
Collagist Axelle Kieffer juxtaposes antique photographic portraits with imagery from old anatomy and zoology books, especially illustrations of internal organs and reptilian body parts. One of her four pieces incorporates passages of embroidery with blood-red thread, and another is partially framed by rows of polished human teeth, albeit without the roots.
It was only three months ago that Marc Roche and Tim French had their works paired in a duo show at Delurk. Grotesquerie looms large in the work of both artists, so it’s fitting that they’re also represented here, and by works not included in their previous show.
Roche’s sole contribution is “Singularity,” a small, ornately framed, close-up painting of an open eye tightly encircled by stylized froth and what appear to be the tails of snakes of lizards.
French is showing three of his tour-de-force surrealist paintings, also smaller than most of those in the earlier duo show. In an exhibition in which disembodied eyes figure prominently, French is the only artist to place them in the centers of yellow sunflowers so that they appear to stare eerily out at the viewer. In his “Psychodrama,” this spectacle is rendered even stranger by the presence of a hammerhead shark swimming overhead in the blue sky.
With its plethora of gory and goulish imagery, “Apparition” might have been more appropriately timed to coincide with Halloween. Also included iis Macsorro’s painting of a demonic femme fatale (“Heartbreaker”), Chad Beroth’s painting of a predatory mammal with blood smeared around its mouth (“Raspberry Jam”), and a large painting on which Beroth collaborated with curator Walters.
The latter piece is a diptych combining two sides of a fictional character’s face to indicate his unfortunate transformation. The left panel portrays Sméagol, from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit,” and the right panel depicts Gollum, Sméagol’s corrupted alter-ego, who appears in Tolkien’s sequel trilogy “The Lord of the Rings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.