Aperture cinema employees change the marquee to announce the theater has temporarily closed because of the coronavirus.

Aperture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem temporarily laid off most of its staff in light of the shutdown caused by COVID-19.

In a post Monday morning the theater said that it "had to make the painful and difficult decision to temporarily lay off all but two members of our Aperture team this past Friday. We don't know how long temporary is, but the ultimate goal is for us to keep Aperture alive so that they all have a job to return to in the future."

According to the post, most of the employees have already begun the process of filing for unemployment. The theater has four full-time employees and 15 part-timers.

Aperture was one of the first movie theaters to close its doors in the wake of COVID-19, and has been experimenting with alternate methods of delivering movies to its audience, including a recent online screening of the movie "Saint Frances."

