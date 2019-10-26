Bookmarks will present New York Times bestselling author Ann Patchett discussing her latest novel, “The Dutch House,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 W. Holly Ave., Winston-Salem.

Patchett is the author of seven novels including “Bel Canto” and “Commonwealth,” three works of nonfiction, and a recent children’s book. She has received multiple fellowships and awards, including the PEN/Faulkner Award and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. Patchett is also the co-owner of Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tennessee, and an advocate for independent bookstores.

Set over the course of 50 years, “The Dutch House” is a dark fairy tale about two smart people who cannot overcome their past. Delving into inheritance, love, and forgiveness, the novel examines who we really are vs. how we see ourselves.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at brownpapertickets.com/event/4296749. Register for free general admission seating or for general admission seating and a copy of “The Dutch House” for $28 plus tax.

