Since the late 1950s, Ron Campbell has been bringing characters to life in animation, including such popular pop culture icons as Scooby-Doo, Yogi Bear, the Flintstones and the Smurfs. But he is perhaps best known for his work on animation of The Beatles, including the feature film “Yellow Submarine” and the band’s popular 1960s Saturday morning cartoons.
And in recent years, Campbell has been selling pop art paintings and prints of the Beatles and other characters at the Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show around the country.
“Every month I go somewhere, in some geographic area, and do a few shows,” he said. “I get to paint the rest of the time. It’s fun, it’s something to do in my old age.” He lives in Arizona, he said, “where it’s nice and warm and toasty, and then I have to put on the long underwear and go to the East Coast.”
And now he’s coming to Winston-Salem, with an art show that includes original art and prints. The prices vary from $40 for a poster to thousands of dollars for original paintings. He will appear from Friday, Dec. 13 to next Sunday, Dec. 15, at Hampton House Art & Framing, displaying and selling his art and chatting with fans.
Campbell, who will turn 80 on Dec. 26, was born in Australia and had a 50-year career in animation, moving from working on such comic strip characters as Krazy Kat and Beetle Bailey to the Fab Four. Beatles fans, he said “are legion. They’re just everywhere, and many of them are very prosperous now and generally older, but they bring with them their children, who they have carefully taught to enjoy the music. And those children have taught their children. ... The popularity of the Beatles is seeping through into every generation.”
He directed the Beatles cartoon series, which ran from 1965 to 1967 on Saturday mornings, and worked on the 1968 “Yellow Submarine” film, animating scenes including the “Sea of Time” sequence and the interactions between the Chief Blue Meanie and Max.
Early on, he wasn’t sure if the Beatles might be a flash in the pan.
“When we first did the TV show, we thought they might be like Johnnie Ray,” he said, referring to a pioneering rock ‘n’ roll singer of the 1950s, “madly popular for a year or two or three and then fade away. But they sure as heck didn’t. ... I’m more and more convinced that, hundreds of years in the future, when people want to listen to middle 20th-century music like we listen to Beethoven and Chopin, it will be the Beatles. They’re going to live forever.”
About 50 percent of the art show is devoted to the Beatles, he said, “but the other 50 percent is happily filled up with everything from Scooby-Doo to George of the Jungle to the Rugrats.”
He worked on storyboards in the first season of “Scooby” in 1969, and then in the 1970s was brought in by Bill Hanna, one of the show’s producers, from his animation studio across the road from the Hanna-Barbera studio to work on more Scooby and other characters. His other work has included animated shorts for “Sesame Street”; many Saturday morning favorites, including “Harlem Globetrotters” “Captain Caveman,” “Duck Tales,” and “Ghostbusters”; and more recent fare including “Aaahh! Real Monsters!” and “Ed, Edd and Eddie.”
In terms of popularity at Campbell’s art shows, “I suppose you could say Scooby-Doo would be next to the Beatles, the next big-selling group, and Jetsons and Flintstones are also very big. The younger the person is, the later the shows they enjoyed and the fewer sales are involved. It’s only when you get a bit older that your nostalgia takes over more powerfully and perhaps you’ve got more money to spend.”
He first got a glimpse of how many fans were craving art years ago, when he “did drawings on a new thing called eBay,” he said. “I was amazed at the response it got. I did it again and again.” Not long after he retired from animation in 2008, he formed a collaboration with Scott Segelbaum, whose travelling Rock Art Show showcases art by a variety of musicians. The Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show is in Hillsborough this weekend, Asheville on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Winston-Salem next weekend.
“He sets up the shows and everything,” Campbell said. “All I do is paint and show up at the shows and talk with the customers.”
