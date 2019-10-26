The fall from fame to obscurity is an American archetype that played out over half a century in the life of illustrator Joseph Christian Leyendecker. When he died in 1951, most of the attendees at his funeral were family members, with the notable exception of his younger colleague Norman Rockwell, who became far more widely known. And yet only a few decades earlier Leyendecker’s imagery, if not his name, had been familiar in households throughout the United States and beyond.
Although he was a commercial artist, Leyendecker’s work is undergoing a posthumous resurrection in a fine-art context as the subject of “Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration,” an exhibition at Reynolda House through Dec. 31. It brings together examples of his work from all phases of his career and introduces it to new generations of viewers.
The German-born Leyendecker was a child when he moved to the United States with his parents and younger brother in 1882. They settled in Chicago, where he and his brother Frank both distinguished themselves early on for their artistic talent. After attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago they continued their studies in Paris at the Acadamie Julian.
Returning to the United States in 1899, the Leyendecker brothers began their careers in Chicago. Instead of pursuing fine art, they sought commercial success as illustrators for hire — a choice that soon led them to New York, where they moved in 1900 with their younger, U.S.-born sister Mary. The city was then at the center of a publishing renaissance that encompassed commercial art and advertising. In that milieu they achieved rapid success creating illustrations for popular magazines, apparel manufacturers and other commercial interests. J.C. Leyendecker’s work in particular defined the look of American refinement, affluence and physical beauty.
The exhibition’s earliest works date from his time in Paris, including a couple of watercolors depicting Parisian street scenes and two portraits of his younger brother — an informal sketch of him sleeping and a small, relatively conventional oil painting. Also from this period is his gouache-and-charcoal illustration of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven,” depicting the poem’s troubled narrator at his desk below the titular bird perched on a bust of the Greek god Pallas. Made in 1898, the latter drawing marked the beginning of Leyendecker’s longstanding relationship with the Saturday Evening Post, whose annual “Best Poems” series it illustrated.
The exhibition also features original paintings he made during his first decade in New York for Collier’s, Scribner’s and other popular magazines. But it was his work for the Saturday Evening Post that established him as one of the most successful commercial artists of the early 20th century. A cover illustration he was commissioned to create for the Post in 1899 became the first of 322 covers he painted for the magazine before the end of World War II.
More than 100 of those magazine covers are in the show, all encased in protective frames, and several of the originals are among the 42 original paintings on view. These are on loan from the National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, R.I., and the American Illustrators Gallery in New York. Leyendecker’s work as an advertising illustrator is represented by some of the paintings in addition to vintage advertising displays.
His most important commission as a commercial artist was for Cluett Peabody & Company, which in 1905 hired him to create images advertising its Arrow brand of shirt collars. Leyendecker’s concept was based on his ideal of a handsome, “manly,” all-American man, whom he chose to represent in the form of Charles Beach, a professional model. Among the show’s multiple images of Beach are three stylized portraits incorporated into a narrow, vertical advertising panel displaying seven variations on the Arrow collar.
Leyendecker initially engaged Beach’s services as a model in 1903, but the two soon developed a more private, personal relationship. Twelve years younger than Leyendecker, Beach remained his favorite model for years, and they eventually set up housekeeping together. In 1914 Beach accompanied the Leyendecker brothers when they moved into a 14-room house and art studio in New Rochelle, N.Y., which became their lifelong home.
Because homosexuality was a taboo subject in American society throughout Leyendecker’s life, the nature of his relationship with Beach wasn’t a matter of public record. In today’s more open social climate, that relationship can be more freely discussed and considered, as is the case at Reynolda House.
The exhibition is accompanied by a give-away pamphlet titled “J.C. Leyendecker and his World: A selected timeline of changing attitudes about gender and sexuality.” This multi-panel, fold-out publication provides an abbreviated history that begins in 1860 with the publication of Walt Whitman’s homoerotic poetry and concludes in 1961 with the decriminalization of homosexuality in Illinois, which pioneered such legislation in the United States. Reynolda’s special programs in connection with the show have included an Oct. 5 “mini-symposium” on “Gay Visual Culture in Mass Media, 1900-1967” and, on Oct. 11, the southern premiere of “In Love with the Arrow Collar Man,” a contemporary play based on Leyendecker’s relationship with Beach.
While the show includes many innocuous depictions of children, domestic life, and holiday festivities in “straight” America, it also contains more than a few images that invite homoerotic readings. Leyendecker’s 1910 painting, “Athlete Before a Mosaic,” for example, infuses an image of a nearly nude young man flexing his muscular arms and torso with an undeniable sexual charge.
In a related vein, Leyendecker made his 1920 painting “Record Time — Cool Summer Comfort” as an advertisement for the House of Kuppenheimer, a men’s clothing store. One of its two male subjects, dapperly attired in a gray suit and straw boater hat, appears to hold a stop watch in his left hand, while his right hand clutches at a striped robe slung over his shoulder. The robe evidently belongs to the young, athletically built man who looks as if he has just emerged from a pool.
Wearing a black bathing suit and a crew-cut hair style, the latter figure casually sits close alongside his well-dressed companion with his arms wrapped around his bare, bent knees. While there’s nothing overt about the image, it clearly implies a degree of intimacy that goes beyond that of a competitive swimmer and his trainer.
Leyendecker’s career peaked in the 1920s, during which he created some of his most recognizable work and led an extremely active social life, hosting lavish parties that brought the rich and famous to his home. Unfortunately, the “Roaring Twenties” saw his brother Frank succumb to depression and drug addiction, and he died of a morphine overdose in 1924.
His commissioned work went into decline during the 1930s, when he began losing clients and became more reclusive. He created his last cover for the Saturday Evening Post in 1943. After his death from a heart attack, many of his original paintings were sold at a rummage sale for $75 each.
“Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration” was organized by PAN Art Connections, and Reynolda House was intended as the opening venue of a national tour of the exhibition. Subsequent venues have yet to be announced, according to Kaci Baez, Reynolda’s director of marketing and communications.
