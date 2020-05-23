Cherokee Historical Association has canceled the 2020 season of “Unto These Hills.”
The Oconaluftee Indian Village will open in June.
Call 828-497-2111 or email groupsandtouring@cherokee adventure.com regarding refunds, ticket exchanges or donations.
