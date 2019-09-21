ARTC Theatre will present “Ruined,” a drama about the Democratic Republic of the Congo during its civil war, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5; and 3 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
The 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage stars Sara Hines as Mama Nadi and Andrew Sheran as Christian.
In a small war-torn mining town, Mama Nadi, a shrewd businesswoman, struggles for survival, morality and humor. Cassandra Owens (Josephine), Teune Vinson (Sophie), Hatasha Carter (Salima), Adrian Quarles (Mr. Hararri) and Brian Johnson (Fortune) round out the cast. Michael Burke directs.
Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students at www.ARTC theatre.com, www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. www.ARTCtheatre.com. Discount tickets for Oct 4-6 are in the Shop the Block coupon book.
