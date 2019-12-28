Feb. 13-June 7: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will open “N.C. Fellows: Escapes and Revelations” with a reception 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The North Carolina Arts Council 2018-2019 Artist Fellowship Exhibition features the work of 21 of the best contemporary artists working today, including 12 visual artists, three craft artists, three film/video artists, and three choreographers. Since 1980, the N.C. Arts Council has awarded fellowships to artists in a variety of disciplines who have been selected through rigorous panel screening processes. Admission is free. Visit www.secca.org.
