Joven de Lima SECCA Top 10

“Young Guy From Lima Confused About His Past (Joven Limeño confundido sobre su pasado),” oil on canvas, 24-by-30 inches, will be at SECCA in February.

Feb. 13-June 7: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will open “N.C. Fellows: Escapes and Revelations” with a reception 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The North Carolina Arts Council 2018-2019 Artist Fellowship Exhibition features the work of 21 of the best contemporary artists working today, including 12 visual artists, three craft artists, three film/video artists, and three choreographers. Since 1980, the N.C. Arts Council has awarded fellowships to artists in a variety of disciplines who have been selected through rigorous panel screening processes. Admission is free. Visit www.secca.org.

