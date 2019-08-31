Seth Charles appointed director of ceramics
Seth Charles has been appointed director of ceramics at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, following the retirement of Warren Moyer. Charles, who will begin work today, Sept. 1, is moving here from Washington state.
He holds an MFA degree from Central Washington University. He has been a professor of visual art at State College of Florida and Central Washington University and has lectured and led workshops nationwide.
Charles has been a long-term artist-in-residence in the Clay Studio of Missoula and Morean Center for Clay. His work has been shown in numerous national and international exhibitions and is held in public and private collections.
He is co-owner of A&S Kiln Building and Consultation Services and has built wood-fired kilns at schools and clay centers in Washington, Vermont, Montana and Florida.
Moyer will continue to be involved in the ceramics studio as an instructor. In honor of Moyer and his commitment to underserved youth in the community, Sawtooth is dedicating the new Warren Moyer Youth Scholarship Fund to ensure that all children are able to develop their love of the arts. Donations can be made at: www.give.classy.org/warren-moyer-fund
Flying South competition winners announced
Winston-Salem Writers has announced the winners of the sixth annual 2019 Flying South competition. The publication features this year’s winning entries, along with more than 60 additional writers.
Entries were blind judged on the submission’s merit without consideration of the writer’s resume. Submissions were received from all across the U.S. and other countries. Three winners were chosen for cash prizes.
Non-Fiction, Best in Category and President’s Favorite ($1,000): “Some Things Can’t Be Fixed” by Pamela Akins. Her short story “Rodeo Kisses” was selected as Flyway Journal’s 2019 Sweet Corn Contest Fiction Winner. She is a contributing editor for the Florida Book Review.
Fiction, Best in Category ($500): “The Girl on the Bridge” by Helen Rossiter. Helen Rossiter lives in Ottawa, Can. Her previous fiction awards include winner of the Alice Munro Short Story contest, winner of the Canadian Authors Association short story contest, and second place in On The Premises.
Poetry, Best in Category ($500): “Finishing Touch” by Donna Love Wallace. Donna Wallace lives in Lewisville and is currently director of Poetry In Plain Sight, a Winston-Salem Writers’ statewide initiative placing poetry in public spaces. Her poetry appears in Kakalak 2017, The Paddock Review, Wild Goose Poetry Review and Plainsongs.
Flying South, $12, will be for sale at the Winston-Salem Writers vendor booth at Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors on Sept. 7 and on Amazon. Cover art was designed by Barbara Rizza Mellin, an artist and Winston-Salem Writers’ member. A book launch and reading will be held on Dec. 6 at Bookmarks.
For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.
