OUT at the Movies to show previous success
This Saturday, OUT at the Movies was scheduled to have a screening at the UNC School of the Arts campus, but then a certain pandemic got in the way.
Instead, they are shifting their focus to a hit from last year’s OUT festival, “Circus of Books,” which has recently started screening on Netflix.
The documentary is a quirky look at a straight couple who, for many years, unknown to their neighbors and fellow PTA members, ran a popular gay porn store in Los Angeles.
“At the time of our festival, Netflix had already purchased the rights, and they were being very selective in approving festival screenings,” said organizer Rex Welton. “I was very persistent, and we were thrilled to be one of the few festivals in the country to screen it.”
During last year’s festival, director Rachel Mason joined OUT for a Skype Q&A panel. And This Saturday, she is going to join them again for a teleconference question-and-answer session, starting at 8 p.m. “We are hoping her mom and dad, Karen and Barry Mason, will be able to be a part of it as well,” Welton said. They are the bookstore owners in question, who Rachel profiled for the film.
He said that people who haven’t seen the movie, or want to revisit it, can watch it on Netflix that evening before joining in the free videoconference. “We are planning to set up a Netflix Party at 6:15 p.m. on May 9,” Welton said, “so that we can synchronize the screening and folks can watch it separately (but together) which would immediately be followed by the teleconference Q&A.”
Details are still being worked out, and will be available at outatthemovies.org in advance of the event.
UNCSA alumni join online classes
UNCSA is making good use of a bad situation, the need to move to an online learning environment to stop the spread of COVID-19. With students having to adapt to Zoom classes, instructors have reached out to successful alumni and other luminaries — many of whom have downtime because they are having to shelter in place at their homes — to participate in online classes and talk with the students about what to expect from a career in the entertainment industry.
They have included such illustrious alums as opera tenor Rene Barbera; actor Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things,” “Fleabag”), who met with senior class Drama students last Monday; visual artist Dave LaChappelle, who critiqued thesis projects with Visual Arts students; and film alumni Will Files (“Stranger Things,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and Matt “Smokey” Cloud (“Ford Vs. Ferrari”), who talked with students in the picture editing and sound design programs.
Coming up, among others, there are various guests who are not UNCSA alumni on the schedule, including Jodi Mancuso, wig designer for “Saturday Night Live”; Tom Papa, a popular comedian heard weekly on the public radio series “Here and Now”; Mike Royce, the showrunner of the new “One Day at a Time”; and Karey Dornetto, a writer on “Nora from Queens.”
Amazon to present SXSW Film Festival
Amazon Prime Video has joined forces with the SXSW Festival, which was canceled earlier this year, to bring the festival to streaming video.
“Prime Video Presents the SXSW Film Festival Collection” is available on Amazon Prime through Wednesday, in front of the Prime Video paywall so it is free to anyone with a free Amazon account. It includes 39 programs — feature films, shorts, and television episodes, including the sci-fi series “Tales from the Loop,” which co-stars UNCSA alum Paul Schneider.
More information and a list of programs can be found at sxsw.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.