All season, fans of the show “Archer” have speculated about whether this is the last season of the show. The answer was revealed at last week’s San Diego Comic Con, when cable channel FXX announced that it would be bringing the show back for another year.
The series was created by Asheville native Adam Reed, who also provides the voice of one of Archer’s coworkers, as does UNCSA alumnus Chris Parnell. Dave Willis, a Wake Forest alum, has a recurring role.
The 10th-season finale will air at 10 p.m. Wednesday on FXX with Willis guest-starring.
Season 11 is due sometime in 2020.