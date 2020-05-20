CELEBRATING A LIFE: The latest in Aperture Cinema’s series of streaming videos pays tribute to perhaps the most iconic film reviewer of all time, Roger Ebert. “Life Itself,” a poignant documentary about Ebert’s career and love of cinema, will be screened Wednesday at 8 p.m. along with a question-and-answer panel featuring the film’s director, Steve James, and Ebert’s widow Chaz. Proceeds will benefit the Chicago Cinema Workers Fund and local theaters. For details and tickets, which go on sale Friday morning, visit https://tinyurl.com/apertureebert, which has more information including how to submit your own questions.
Aperture's online screening of Roger Ebert's documentary "Life Itself"
Tim Clodfelter
