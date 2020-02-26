FILM FRIGHT: Aperture Cinema continues a month’s long look at black cinema with “Horror Noir: A History of Black Horror,” Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The theater is at 311 W. Fourth Street. The documentary looks at the way black people have been depicted in horror films through the history of film and includes interviews with Meosha Bean, Ernest R. Dickerson and Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed “Get Out” and “Us,” blockbuster horror films that predominately featured black actors and actresses.
Aperture features film on history of black horror films
Lisa O’Donnell
