Answer Key:

1. a - The dog in question was Indiana, a Malamute who also inspired the name of Indiana Jones.

2. b - Boba Fett made his first appearance in a cartoon short that was probably the only well-received part of the otherwise amazingly bad (and mostly live action) TV special.

3. c - Only a few people, including Mark Hamill (Luke) knew the line would be changed in post-production. Among those who didn’t know: David Prowse, who wore the Vader outfit and provided the dialogue for Vader until it was later redubbed by James Earl Jones.

4. a - Filmmakers pretended they were making something called “Blue Harvest,” with the tagline “Horror Beyond Imagination.”

5. b - Knightley has said she occasionally gets chased by fans wanting an autograph and calling her “Natalie.”

6. c - Jackson wanted to be able to pick his character out in big battle scenes.

7. a - Gary Oldman. In the film, Matthew Wood ended up reading the lines. However, if you guessed George Lucas, you also get a point; he providing the coughing noises for the character.

8. c - The floating silver sphere the villain uses in “Phantasm” was chrome-colored, like Phasma’s armor.

9. a - Saw Gerrera, played in live action by Forest Whitaker, made his debut in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and went on to appear in “Star Wars: Rebels.”

10. b - Behind the scenes, the initials stood for “Don’t Join,” since the character showed no loyalties to either the good guys or the bad guys.

11. b — According to the Wookieepedia (yes, that’s its name), Tak was a con artist who was sent to the spice mines after trying to rob the Princess of Kessel.

12. c — Abrams took that very small role himself.

How’d You Do?

0-3: Jawa

4-6: Stormtrooper

7-8: Padawan

9-10: Scrappy Princess (or Prince)

11: Jedi Knight

12: Jedi Master

13+: Charming Rogue (there were only 12 questions, cheater)

