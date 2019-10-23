PRIDDY'S GENERAL STORE

Priddy’s General Store in Danbury, site of Pickin’ at Priddy’s on Saturday.

 SCOTT SEXTON/journaL

OLD-TIME FUN: Want an authentic fall experience? It’s hard to beat a Saturday afternoon at Priddy’s General Store, 2121 Sheppard Mill Road, Danbury, in beautiful Stokes County. The annual Pickin’ at Priddy’s will feature Mountain Strings Old Time Band, on the lawn of the beautiful general store. The free concert will include something hot cooked up in the big, black pot, and an auction during intermission that will go toward providing Christmas gifts for local families in need. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The music starts at 3 p.m. For more information, check out Priddy’s Facebook page.

