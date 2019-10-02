hotpick2

Mauve Angeles will play Monstercade this weekend.

 Courtesy Mauve Angeles

MONSTER MIX: Monstercade will have a packed night of local music on Oct. 4 with Mauve Angeles, Winston-Satan and Andy Freakin’ Mabe. Tickets are $8, and this is a 21-and-up show at the club, 204 W. Acadia Ave. Prepare yourself for a blend of psychedelic electronica, heavy guitar-laden rock and lots of unpredictable weirdness from these three distinctive musical acts. For more information, visit Monstercade’s Facebook page.

Load comments