Picture this: A princess is in distress. It looks bad. Her dashing young man rides up in the nick of time and says, “Here I am to save you, my dear!” Actually, he doesn’t. He just says, “I’m here. Whaddya need?” She has a plan, and off they go.
This little exchange between Kristoff and Anna may not be the showiest in “Frozen 2,” the long-awaited sequel to that little 2013 Disney movie that won two Oscars, broke box office records and caused countless young girls (and boys) to find their inner belting voice.
But if you’re a parent looking for your young girl or boy to learn good relationship behavior, they could do well to watch Kristoff, who has now become probably the most evolved iceman this side of Arendelle or all of Scandinavia or maybe the entire European Union, pre- or post-Brexit.
Kristoff has the best song, too. Sorry, Elsa! You sound great — because you’re Idina Menzel, duh. But “Lost in the Woods,” sung by the effortlessly lovable Jonathan Groff, might just be the true heir to “Let it Go,” at least in terms of its addictiveness.
It’s a highlight of the film. The rest, you ask? Well, it’s got quality, and it’s got quantity. It just doesn’t have the exciting, lightning-in-a-bottle feel that the wonderful original had. Perhaps that was too much to ask.
There’s plenty to like, especially the lush visuals. Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck give us an animated ocean that looks incredibly real, a more mature, autumn-hued color palette, and a magical forest surrounded by a wall of mist. There are new creatures, from imposing “earth giants” to a sweet little salamander.
Back to present time: It’s autumn, a season we haven’t seen yet in the kingdom. Elsa has gained some control over her magic.
Elsa suddenly hears a voice calling from afar — a voice only she can hear, making her feel deeply unsettled. She decides she needs to voyage far “Into the Unknown” — that’s the new anthem she belts out — to see who’s calling her, and why.
Anna insists on going along. Accompanied by Kristoff, his reindeer buddy Sven, and Olaf, they head off toward the enchanted forests, unsure of what they’ll find. Meanwhile, Arendelle is in great danger; Elsa has awoken some powerful spirits.
The voyage has its lighter moments. Kristoff keeps trying to propose to Anna, but saying the wrong thing, and she keeps slipping from his grip. At one point she apologizes, and he replies: “That’s OK. My love is not fragile.”
Keep on modeling that enlightened boyfriend stuff, Kristoff. Our love for you is not fragile, either.
