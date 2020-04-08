A few weeks ago, we posted the first part of an Easter story and asked readers to write or draw a resolution to it. Here are the winning entries, which will be receiving a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack of “Frozen II,” and be sure to check out the cover of this week’s Relish to see another illustration by Halie Tharington, 20, of Winston-Salem. Thanks to those who participated. Have a happy, safe Easter, everyone.
The Mister Bun Easter Special: A story by Tim Clodfelter and (your name here)
Mister Bun was tired of twiddling his thumbs (or dew claws, technically).
He’d been staring at his phone for days, waiting for a call from his cousin, The Easter Bunny, about the plans for this year’s Easter. Usually he’d heard from him by now looking for help distributing chocolate eggs and jelly beans.
Mister Bun liked to grumble about having to help out — his white fur got stained by all the chocolate he had to handle and dye on the Easter eggs — but secretly it was one of his favorite times of the year. He got to see a lot of kids have fun, and that made him happy.
But this year, E.B. had not called him for help.
“Fine,” Mister Bun snorted. “If he doesn’t need me, I don’t ne--”
The phone buzzed, and Mister Bun leapt to answer it.
“Hey, cuz,” the Easter Bunny said on the other end of the line. “Need your help.”
“You always do,” Mister Bun said in mock indignation, not letting on how giddy he was to get the call.
“More than usual, though,” his cousin said. “I sprained my foot in a race with a snotty turtle. I need you to take over the main route this year.”
“The main route?” Mister Bun moaned. “That’s millions of kids!”
“Yeah, well, you better get hopping,” the Easter Bunny replied. “I’ll text you the list. You’re starting off in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.”
Mister Bun wrinkled his cute little nose, grabbed a basket, and headed out the door. ...
By Louise Johnson, fourth-grader from Winston-Salem
Feeling nervous, Mister Bun stepped out of his house to start his journey towards Winston-Salem. He wanted to get there before sundown, because that is when all the kids start to fall asleep.
Living in a comfy rabbit hole at Hathaway Park and being the fastest bunny in the world (he probably could have beaten that snotty turtle), Mister Bun set out at high speed, Easter Basket in hand, feeling very confident.
The first house Mister Bun came to was the house of the Gardmen family. This was a beautiful house sitting beside many more beautiful houses. As he dropped of eggs and chocolate for the children, Harold and Frank, Mister Bun consulted his phone and saw that he only had 1,264 children left. This was only a fraction of the people he had left to take care of that night across the state.
As he tiptoed out of the children’s room, a floorboard creaked. His cousin E.B. was so lightweight from all the running around the world, but it was not the same with Mister Bun. Mister Bun thought it could be ignored, but no, one of the children was stirring. Mister Bun ran with all his might out of the room, but it could not be helped.
“Mom, the Easter Bunny!” rang through his ears and the house. He dashed away like lightning just before the child grabbed him by the tail. Mister Bun resolved to avoid all floorboards that looked creaky from then onward.
As Mister Bun made his way through the neighborhood, he had little adventures along the way, but none as adventurous as the first. When he reached the end of the neighborhood, he moved onto the next one, then the next one. He kept on going till he got to the last neighborhood in town. He made his way through it at top speed (with no creaky floorboard incidents) until he got to the last house in Winston-Salem.
He was feeling particularly giddy at this point from the mini-adventures along the way. He tiptoed quietly into the home of the Renod family, hoping deeply for no creaky floorboards or light sleepers. The 9-year-old girl there — Ellie — had left a note asking him to give her Easter treats to someone in more need of them. This selflessness left him dumbstruck and touched his heart.
He scrawled Ellie a quick note then left to go to the next town, but he left Winston-Salem with one thought in his mind — no matter how small the person (or bunny!), she can have as big a heart as she wants to! Jesus died on the cross for us with a big heart — so may we be bighearted for him, like Mister Bun when he decided to take the Easter Bunny’s place, or like Ellie, giving up her Easter treats for someone less fortunate.
By Thor Johnson, first-grader From Winston-Salem
Mister Bun left a note and empty basket at each house. He of course left treats for the kids, but the note told the kids to fill the empty baskets with goodies and bring them to Easter Bunny’s rabbit den to make his sprained foot feel better!
The children were excited to give back to the Easter Bunny! They filled the baskets with jelly beans, candy carrots, chocolate eggs, gummy worms, chocolate chips, marshmallow chicks, thank-you cards, and get-well cards.
The next day Mister Bun ran over to Easter Bunny’s den and delivered the baskets, and when Easter Bunny woke up he was delighted to see what the children had given him! All of a sudden, his sprained foot felt a little bit better!
