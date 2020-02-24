The "American Idol" judges were on the fence when High Point native and Ragsdale High School grad Kay Genyse — whose given name is Krishada Genyse Pittman — auditioned in Savannah, Ga.

In Sunday night's episode of the talent competition, pop-star and judge Katy Perry told Genyse to go outside and see what people on the street think.

"Kay's fate is in your hands," Perry told the group she pulled together outside.

Find out what they thought — and whether Genyse is headed to Hollywood — by watching the attached video.

