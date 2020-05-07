WATER MUSIC: A favorite with locals, American Aquarium, has teamed up with producer Shooter Jennings for “Lamentations,” a new album released last week on New West Records. Frontman BJ Barham offers hope and empathy in songs like the opener “Me and Mine (Lamentations).” They’ll be coming to a venue near you — just as soon as we are all free to roam about the countryside. Visit www.americanaquarium.com.
American Aquarium and Shooter Jennings release new album May 1
Lynn Felder
