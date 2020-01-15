FREE STUFF: Winston-Salem guitarist Colin Allured will play Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., on Jan. 16 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. A Louisiana native, Allured is a mesmerizing guitarist with a wide musical vocabulary, ranging from classical to rock to world music. Visit the Facebook page of Joymongers for more information. Admission is free.
Allured will play free show at Joymongers
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
A bull returns to restaurant in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem man convicted of charges that he sexually abused 8-year-old girl in hotel bathroom.
-
Last residents of Cloverdale Apartments get final deadline to move
-
Former Ledford, West Forsyth athlete levies failed lawsuits against New York Yankees
-
A lot of bull? Steve Newsom steps forward as owner of the original "Staley's Bull." The mascot installed Thursday at Fratellis steakhouse was made by same company
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Latest Local Offers
QUALITY CARE for your loved ones for less than the rest. Great references. 3369950843
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER - Christian lady will care for your loved ones; I have cared for a Dr.'s mom and dad for 12yrs. 336-529-9817
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.