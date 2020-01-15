20170921w_rel_artist

Colin Allured will play at Joymongers Barrel Hall.

FREE STUFF: Winston-Salem guitarist Colin Allured will play Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., on Jan. 16 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. A Louisiana native, Allured is a mesmerizing guitarist with a wide musical vocabulary, ranging from classical to rock to world music. Visit the Facebook page of Joymongers for more information. Admission is free.

